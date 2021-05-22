AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

