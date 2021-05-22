ATN (ATN) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. ATN has a market cap of $789,287.45 and approximately $102,066.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One ATN coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.