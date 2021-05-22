Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,243. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,267,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

