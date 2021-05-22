Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $914,969.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00836309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

