Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. Sells 4,126 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24.

ATKR stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 492,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

