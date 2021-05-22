Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives $59.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Athene by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Athene by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,039. Athene has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

