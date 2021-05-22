ATB Capital Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.38.

TSE LSPD traded up C$4.86 on Friday, hitting C$84.97. 1,479,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.06. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

