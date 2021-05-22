At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Acquired by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the quarter. At Home Group makes up about 11.2% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth $16,235,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

