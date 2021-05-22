AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AZN stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

