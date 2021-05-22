AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,135 ($106.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,537.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,556.56. The company has a market cap of £106.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.