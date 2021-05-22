Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $319.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $325.20 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

