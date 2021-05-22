ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $365,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

