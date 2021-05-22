Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 350 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.43. 1,618,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,614. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

