Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 13,760 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.