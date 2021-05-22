Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 860 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,292. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

