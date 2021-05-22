Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $432,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,502. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

