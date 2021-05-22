Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $410,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,999. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.