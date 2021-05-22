Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,681. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

