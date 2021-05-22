Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 133,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

