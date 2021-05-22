Arweave Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.04 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $14.06 or 0.00036815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $469.55 million and approximately $24.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

