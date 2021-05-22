Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $160.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.90. 1,108,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.