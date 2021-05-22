Artfinity (AT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,101.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $474,591.51 and approximately $7,101.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.66 or 0.00880305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.