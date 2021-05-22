Arqma (ARQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,480.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $274,665.46 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,971.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.73 or 0.06124968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.52 or 0.01705274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00459662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00156549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.00613729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00442582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00382253 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,374,955 coins and its circulating supply is 9,330,411 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

