ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.49

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $12.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,159,686 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.