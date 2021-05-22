Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,910,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.