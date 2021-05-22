Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,273 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

