Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,081 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,499. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.