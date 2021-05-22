Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,899 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.50. 1,539,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

