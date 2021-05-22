Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 428,885 shares of company stock valued at $84,224,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $206.38. 1,053,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

