Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NYSE F traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,829,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.