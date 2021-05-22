ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE LB opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

