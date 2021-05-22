ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 900 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

