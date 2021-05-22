argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $324.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $268.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.13. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in argenx by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $500,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

