Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.33

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $15.70. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 86,562 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
