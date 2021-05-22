ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head to Head Review

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.80 -$342.46 million $14.80 3.50 ARC Resources $792.18 million 3.32 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 3 0 2.33 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.06%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $11.09, suggesting a potential upside of 49.11%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats ARC Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

