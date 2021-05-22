Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.