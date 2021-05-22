Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,093 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

