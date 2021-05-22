Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,727. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

