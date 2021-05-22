Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 34,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,289. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.