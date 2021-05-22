Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after buying an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,638 shares of company stock worth $2,691,991. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 211,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

