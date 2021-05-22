Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kadant worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

KAI stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.10. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

