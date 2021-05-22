Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.28 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $52.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.87 million and the lowest is $51.80 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $221.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 961,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

