Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,566.46

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,566.46 ($20.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,572.97 ($20.55). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,539 ($20.11), with a volume of 2,213,893 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,799.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,566.46.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
