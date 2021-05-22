Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,566.46

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,566.46 ($20.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,572.97 ($20.55). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,539 ($20.11), with a volume of 2,213,893 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,799.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,566.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

