AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

