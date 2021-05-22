Ansbert Gadicke Sells 23,404 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

RPTX opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

