Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.
BUD opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.