Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.