Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $197.85

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

