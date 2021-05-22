Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Target Price at $108.00

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,325 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. 984,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

