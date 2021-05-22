Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT at $95.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

JMPLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY remained flat at $$90.77 during midday trading on Monday. 978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

