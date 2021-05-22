Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $43.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.